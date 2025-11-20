Azerbaijan Plans New Residential Complexes In Shusha Amid Ongoing Restoration Efforts
According to the portal, construction will begin on seven new residential buildings in the D-3 district as part of the second phase of development.
The project will also include landscaping and improvement of the surrounding area. The Shusha State Reserve Directorate has already initiated preparatory work and is currently selecting the company to carry out the construction. The total cost of the project is estimated at 36.7 million manat ($21.5 million).
