Azerbaijan Plans New Residential Complexes In Shusha Amid Ongoing Restoration Efforts


2025-11-20 09:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.​ Restoration, reconstruction, and development work continues in Shusha, mirroring efforts across other liberated territories in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the single internet portal for public procurement.

According to the portal, construction will begin on seven new residential buildings in the D-3 district as part of the second phase of development.

The project will also include landscaping and improvement of the surrounding area. The Shusha State Reserve Directorate has already initiated preparatory work and is currently selecting the company to carry out the construction. The total cost of the project is estimated at 36.7 million manat ($21.5 million).

Trend News Agency

