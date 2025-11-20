Massive Fire Engulfs Wood Warehouse In Surat's Mahuvej Industrial Area
A Fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Gujarat's Surat, a fire official said.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
They said that the fire broke out in the Mahuvej industrial area in Surat.
Firefighting operations underway
Speaking to ANI, Fire officer Prithvirajsinh Ninama said, "This is a plywood-making company. The cause of the fire is unknown yet; firefighting is going on. It will take 3-4 hours more to bring it under control."
(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment