Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Fire Engulfs Wood Warehouse In Surat's Mahuvej Industrial Area

2025-11-20 07:00:29
A Fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Gujarat's Surat, a fire official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They said that the fire broke out in the Mahuvej industrial area in Surat.

Firefighting operations underway

Speaking to ANI, Fire officer Prithvirajsinh Ninama said, "This is a plywood-making company. The cause of the fire is unknown yet; firefighting is going on. It will take 3-4 hours more to bring it under control."

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

