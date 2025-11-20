Uzbekistan's Construction Materials Industry Gains Strong Traction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's building materials industry has grown fourfold over the past eight years and is expected to reach 53 trillion soums ($4.37 billion) this year, with exports totaling $1.1 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

These figures were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a comprehensive review of the sector's development plans.

Nevertheless, challenges remain regarding product quality, adherence to standards, logistics, and access to new markets. Despite the presence of significant domestic producers of PVC pipes, fittings, facing stone, and construction glass, substantial volumes of these products continued to be imported in 2024.

The long-term development strategy encompasses 112 projects valued at $2.4 billion, alongside five strategic initiatives totaling $110 million, with the overall investment portfolio projected to reach $3.5 billion. Uzbekistan also aims to expand exports to neighboring markets exceeding $4 billion and to increase the supply of nine product categories to 26 countries.

To optimize underutilized resources, the country plans to implement 40 kaolin-processing projects worth $515 million in the upcoming year, alongside training 460 specialists. Measures to enhance energy efficiency will persist, with the share of energy-saving materials in construction projected to reach 25 percent in 2026 and 35 percent by 2030.

The sector will also benefit from expanded research: starting next year, 30 billion soums ($2.48 million) will be allocated for scientific projects. Digital and AI technologies are expected to reduce production costs by 5 -10 percent, supported by 100 billion soums ($8.3 million) in funding over two years.

As part of Uzbekistan's preparations for accession to the WTO, the industry is being brought into line with international standards-125 international standards have been adopted, and by 2026, this number will increase to 166.