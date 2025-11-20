Road Clear For Swiss Self-Driving Car Project

For the time being, however, a driver is still at the wheel for safety reasons.

“Something new is coming, this is a special day for the mobility of the future,” said Zurich's Director of Economic Affairs Carmen Walker Späh to the media.

Initially, training drives will take place on the roads for several weeks. After that, the test phase will start without safety drivers. The pilot region stretches from Regensdorf to Killwangen.

The public is expected to be able to use the self-driving cars in the first half of 2026. Three cars will then initially be available, which can be ordered for a fee via an app.

Swiss Federal Railways, the cantons of Aargau and Zurich and the Swiss Transit Lab are involved in the project. Zurich is paying CHF3.8 million, Aargau CHF1.9 million from 2026. SBB is contributing CHF1 million per year and the maximum project duration is five years.

