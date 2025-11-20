Three Ukrainian Npps Reduce Output After Russia's November 19 Attack IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated in the IAEA's November 19 update on the situation in Ukraine.

“Two of the plants – Khmelnytskyy and Rivne – had already lowered production of electricity as a result of military activities earlier this month. Today, both facilities reduced production further after they each lost the connection to one of their high-voltage power lines,” the statement reads.

It is noted that IAEA teams stationed at these two plants were also forced to shelter during the morning air-raid alerts.

“The country's third operating NPP, South Ukraine, also lost its connection to a high-voltage power line. The plant reported detecting 11 drones overnight, one kilometre from the site,” the statement adds.

Budanov: Russians can strike energy infrastructure only in winter, Ukraine's strikes not limited by time

According to the IAEA, four of the nine reactors at Ukraine's nuclear power plants reduced electricity production as a result of these Russian attacks, which further destabilized the power grid.

As reported by Ukrinform, the day before, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants had been operating at reduced capacity for nearly two weeks due to damage from Russian attacks on electrical substations that are critical to nuclear safety.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.