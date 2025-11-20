403
Emergency Power Cuts In Kyiv And Several Regions
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“Due to the situation in the power system, emergency power cuts have been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo,” the company said.Read also: Budanov: Russians can strike energy infrastructure only in winter, Ukraine's strikes not limited by time
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of November 20, power outages occurred in several regions due to another series of drone strikes on power facilities.
