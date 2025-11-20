Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Emergency Power Cuts In Kyiv And Several Regions

Emergency Power Cuts In Kyiv And Several Regions


2025-11-20 09:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to the situation in the power system, emergency power cuts have been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo,” the company said.

Read also: Budanov: Russians can strike energy infrastructure only in winter, Ukraine's strikes not limited by time

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of November 20, power outages occurred in several regions due to another series of drone strikes on power facilities.

MENAFN20112025000193011044ID1110373917



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search