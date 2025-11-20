403
OIC Praises UNGA For Adopting Resolutions Supporting Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a package of resolutions supporting the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the renewal of the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
In a statement, the OIC said the broad international support reflects the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the global rejection of Israel's colonial occupation policies, including annexation, settlement expansion, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing and other violations and crimes.
The organization stressed the importance of renewing UNRWA's mandate with an overwhelming majority, reaffirming the Palestinian refugees' right of return and compensation.
It underscored the need to maintain UNRWA's mandate and provide full political, financial and legal support to the agency as a reflection of the international community's responsibility toward Palestinian refugees and the protection of their rights.
The OIC also renewed its call for the international community to continue backing resolutions that safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self determination and to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly's Fourth Committee adopted the resolution on assistance to Palestine refugees and the renewal of UNRWA's mandate with 149 votes in favor, 10 against and 13 abstentions. The resolution extends UNRWA's mandate until 2029 and calls for the agency's unhindered operations until a just solution to the refugee issue is reached.(end)
