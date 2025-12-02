India's Installed Power Generation Capacity Exceeds 5 Lakh MW

MENAFN - KNN India)India's total installed power generation capacity has reached 5,05,023 MW as of October 31, 2025, with non-fossil sources now marginally surpassing fossil-fuel capacity.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik shared the details in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Of the total capacity, 2,59,423 MW comes from non-fossil fuels, including 2,50,643 MW of renewable energy, while fossil-based plants contribute 2,45,600 MW.

The government said it is accelerating efforts to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charge waivers, a 50 GW annual bidding plan, 100 percent foreign direct investment in renewables, and expansion of the Green Energy Corridor.

India crossed a major milestone in June 2025 when non-fossil sources reached 50 percent of installed capacity, five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target.

The government is also expanding the Green Energy Corridor and implementing schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and viability gap funding for offshore wind projects.

The government also outlined a major expansion of nuclear energy, targeting 100 GW capacity by 2047.

A Rs 20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission aims to develop Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), boost uranium availability, and enable private sector participation through proposed legislative amendments.

To strengthen renewable integration, the government highlighted viability gap funding for 43.2 GWh of battery energy storage and 11,870 MW of pumped storage capacity, along with support for the initial 1 GW of offshore wind.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India aims to build at least 5 MMT per annum of green hydrogen capacity and 125 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

(KNN Bureau)