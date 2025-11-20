403
Kuwait's PADA Organizes Event Celebrating Skills Of Children With Disabilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) organized an event on Thursday on World Children's Day, emphasizing the importance of providing a safe and recreational environment that contributes to the development of motor and social skills of children with disabilities.
The event strives to empower children with disabilities as well as enhancing their self-confidence to enable them to interact positively with those around them in society.
The occasion highlights the role of families of children with disabilities, who form the primary support system for their children, helping them enhance their communication through specialized centers, improving their children's qualify of life and active participation in society. (end)
