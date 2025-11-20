403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Vows Strong Commitment To Shielding Children's Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday that it remains steadfastly committed to promoting and protecting children's rights, well-being, and development in all member states and beyond.
In a statement marking World Children's Day, the organization said safeguarding every child's right to education, healthcare, protection, and a life free from violence, exploitation, and neglect is a shared moral and humanitarian duty.
OIC underscored that investing in children's welfare is essential for building peaceful, inclusive, and resilient societies.
The organization voiced deep concern over ongoing violations of children's rights, especially in conflict zones where they are among the most vulnerable.
It also expressed grave concern about the deteriorating situation of children in Palestine, who continue to suffer heavily because of lengthy instability and conflict, and renewed hope that they will soon regain access to education and a life of dignity, stability, and peace.
OIC mentioned it is continuing to strengthen core child protection frameworks from rights based perspectives.
A draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam is in final consultations with member states through expert meetings, aiming to establish a comprehensive, culturally appropriate legal instrument to protect children's rights in line with Islamic values and principles, it noted.
The organization called on the international community to intensify joint efforts and partnerships to guard the rights of all children, mainly those living under occupation, in conflict affected areas, or facing humanitarian crises.
Meanwhile, the OIC Secretary General Hissein Taha said in a statement that their collective future depends on how well they raise and shield today's children, reiterating the organization's full commitment to developing policies and frameworks that ensure every child grows up in safety, dignity, and hope.
World Children's Day is observed annually on 20 November, marking the UN General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. (end)
fn
In a statement marking World Children's Day, the organization said safeguarding every child's right to education, healthcare, protection, and a life free from violence, exploitation, and neglect is a shared moral and humanitarian duty.
OIC underscored that investing in children's welfare is essential for building peaceful, inclusive, and resilient societies.
The organization voiced deep concern over ongoing violations of children's rights, especially in conflict zones where they are among the most vulnerable.
It also expressed grave concern about the deteriorating situation of children in Palestine, who continue to suffer heavily because of lengthy instability and conflict, and renewed hope that they will soon regain access to education and a life of dignity, stability, and peace.
OIC mentioned it is continuing to strengthen core child protection frameworks from rights based perspectives.
A draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam is in final consultations with member states through expert meetings, aiming to establish a comprehensive, culturally appropriate legal instrument to protect children's rights in line with Islamic values and principles, it noted.
The organization called on the international community to intensify joint efforts and partnerships to guard the rights of all children, mainly those living under occupation, in conflict affected areas, or facing humanitarian crises.
Meanwhile, the OIC Secretary General Hissein Taha said in a statement that their collective future depends on how well they raise and shield today's children, reiterating the organization's full commitment to developing policies and frameworks that ensure every child grows up in safety, dignity, and hope.
World Children's Day is observed annually on 20 November, marking the UN General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment