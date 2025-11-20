Bitget Wallet Introduces Zero-Fee Feature For Its Crypto Card In Over 50 Markets

The Bitget Wallet Card introduces a fee-free model with up to US$400 in monthly spend, covering FX markups, top-up charges, and conversion spreads that typically range from 1.5% to 7% across competing crypto cards. Bitget Wallet's mechanism automatically detects and refunds these charges, ensuring settlement closely tracks real-time Google FX rates. This directly addresses a long-standing pain point for crypto users: even when using stablecoins, everyday payments often incur opaque markups from card issuers or banking intermediaries. By eliminating these friction points, Bitget Wallet offers one of the lowest all-in cost structures globally while maintaining full user custody of funds.

"Our goal with this card is to make stablecoin payments truly frictionless," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By removing fees and hidden markups globally, we're bringing stablecoins closer to the experience people expect from everyday digital money - fast, predictable, and usable anywhere." Bitget Wallet positions the zero-fee card as one component of a broader payment suite that includes crypto cards, QR payments, bank transfers, in-app shopping, and wallet-native stablecoin transfers. The suite is designed to give users multiple ways to pay depending on regional infrastructure and use cases, while maintaining a consistent onchain foundation.

Global stablecoin usage continues to accelerate across both retail and commercial transactions. According to the IMF, monthly stablecoin settlement volume surpassed US$1.2 trillion in Q3 2025, with over 70% of transactions occurring in emerging markets where FX costs and banking friction remain high. The Bitget Wallet Onchain Report also shows that 40% of global wallet users now use crypto for payments, underscoring a shift toward stablecoins as a practical medium for everyday spending. As stablecoins increasingly function as a global digital dollar, demand is rising for payment tools that maintain self-custody, support cross-border usage, and offer predictable, transparent costs.

The global release also introduces Bitget Wallet's customizable card program, allowing communities, creators, and brands to issue tailored card designs for their audiences. Users can generate personalized virtual cards within minutes, while ecosystem partners can co-launch themed cards that reflect their identity and memberships. A co-branded card with LINE NEXT is also in development, highlighting how branded payment tools are emerging as a key entry point for consumer adoption in Asia's fast-growing Web3 landscape.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official website and blog.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade, earn, and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments - all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund. Bitget Wallet embodies the vision of Crypto for Everyone - empowering people to access faster, fairer, and borderless financial opportunities.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at