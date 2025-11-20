Blinknow And Kopila Valley Honored With National And Global Awards For Community-Led Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Nepal to the world, BlinkNow is showing how one community's vision for education, equality, and sustainability can transform lives and protect our shared planet.

Surkhet, Nepal, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BlinkNow Foundation and Kopila Valley programs have been recognized with a series of national and international awards in 2025, highlighting their leadership in sustainability, education, gender equality, and community development.

From global recognition to local honors in Nepal, these awards reflect a growing movement to value community-driven models of change and the people who make them possible.

“This recognition belongs to the children, teachers, women, and farmers of Kopila Valley,” said Maggie Doyne, Co-founder and CEO of BlinkNow.“Each award reminds us that locally led development is the way forward - for Nepal and for the world.”

Kopila Valley School was named a Finalist for the World's Best School Award in Environmental Action, earning worldwide visibility for its model of integrating sustainability into education and daily life. The award also inspired a community campaign that brought neighbors and partners together across Surkhet to vote in the public competition and celebrate local climate action.

Other recent honors include two Green Apple Awards - one for Building & Construction, recognizing the eco-friendly Children's Village campus, just completed this year, and another for Environmental Best Practice for the school's Food and Farming program, which connects sustainability education with food security and local livelihoods.

Kopila Valley was also named a Finalist for the GESS Award for Inclusion and received the International School Award for the Futures Program's leadership in preparing students for meaningful careers.

At the individual level, BlinkNow's leaders and partners have also been celebrated globally. Maggie Doyne, Co-founder and CEO, received the Herizon Award for transformational women leaders and the Love Thy Neighborhood Peace Award, while school Principal Rajen Karki was honored by both the Sallaghari Alumni Association and Shuvakamana English Boarding School for his contributions to education in Nepal. Beekeeper and sustainability partner Jaysara Baral was awarded the Women's Creativity in Rural Life honor from the Women's World Summit Foundation and shortlisted for the Kamla Bhasin Award.

“These recognitions - both in Nepal and abroad - show that when we invest in people and the planet together, we create solutions that inspire beyond borders,” said Tope Bahadur Malla, Co-founder and Managing Director of Kopila Valley programs.

As an organization rooted in Surkhet, BlinkNow is especially proud of the national recognition it has received in Nepal this year.“It means the world to us to have the encouragement of the country we call home,” Doyne added.

A full list of awards and honors can be found on BlinkNow's website.

The BlinkNow Foundation provides an education and a loving, caring home for at-risk children. The foundation also provides community outreach to reduce poverty, empower women, improve health, and encourage sustainability and social justice - it fulfills its mission by providing financial support and management oversight to the Kopila Valley Children's Home and Kopila Valley School in Surkhet, Nepal. In addition to the home and school, Kopila Valley runs a Health & Wellness program, Women's Center, Home for At-Risk Students, Futures Career Readiness Program, and integrated Sustainability Program across all initiatives.

