Intranasal Corticosteroids Market To Sustain USD 11.57 Billion By 2034, Driven By Rising Allergic Rhinitis Cases

A significant trend is toward combination intranasal sprays (corticosteroids + antihistamines, such as fluticasone + azelastine) that are intended for multi-symptom (or treatment resistant) allergic rhinitis.

We are also witnessing non-aerosol, preservative-free formulations that are intended to limit irritation and enhance the end-user experience.

Moreover, smart delivery devices that are combined with a digital health platform (e.g., app-connected applicators) are under investigation for potential to support adherence, enhance delivery, and improve the clinical outcome. We are also seeing an expanded exploration of intranasal delivery modalities for novel uses, such as CNS-targeted delivery and immunomodulation, which expands the potential utility of the nasal corticosteroid delivery platform.

The fast-moving consumer goods market for INCS faces numerous challenges, one of the most significant is regulatory hurdles and burdens surrounding the clinical data requirements for biosimilar or novel approvals

North America leads the intranasal corticosteroids market thanks to high allergic rhinitis and sinusitis prevalence, a developed healthcare system, and robust insurance reimbursement for these nasal therapies. Many intranasal corticosteroids offered in the U.S. are available over-the-counter, which fosters consumer self-care and ongoing usage, setting the U.S. market apart from other countries. Clinical guidelines in North America also recommend intranasal corticosteroids as the standard for therapy, contributing to widespread adoption. Additionally, leading companies are launching formulation enhancements, smart delivery devices, and product combinations that cater to user preference, an important consideration of these therapies.

In Asia-Pacific, intranasal corticosteroids is expected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by strong projected CAGRs in the coming years. Demand for suitable and effective nasal therapy will be driven by quick and rapid urbanization, increased pollution, and growing rates of allergic sensitization, among other contributing factors. Similarly, increasing disposable income and expanding healthcare infrastructure will lead to an increase in accessibility to prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) intranasal corticosteroids (INCS) product options. Lastly, local pharmaceutical companies

This continues as the backbone of the INCS market, projected to maintain about 65% revenue share in 2024. Nasal sprays are a well-known dosage form, patient-friendly, and remain available due to decades of clinical use, making them the preferred administration route for allergic rhinitis.

Newer innovation, preservative-free sprays, non-aerosol applicators, and smart delivery devices areas which are expected to grow rapidly. These new delivery forms are meant to enhance comfort, adherence, and dosing accuracy, especially for children or elderly patients who may react differently to standard nasal sprays.

Fluticasone (propionate or furoate) accounted for approximately 28% of share of the INCS market by active ingredient in 2024. Its success can be attributed to its proven efficacy-safety profile, long-term presence in the marketplace, and availability both as prescription and OTC products.

This segment is expected to experience the highest growth rates between 2025 and 2034, as it relates to the development of biosimilars, various new corticosteroid analogues and new combination therapies that enhance the midvention of various new combination therapies that enhance the prevention on renovation development of previously patent-expired products.

This is the largest segment by indication of INCS use and was responsible for approximately 52% of the global revenue of INCS in 2024. The high prevalence of both seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis, along with guidelines recommendations for INCS use, help to maintain its leadership position.

Among the sub-indications, pediatric allergic rhinitis is expected to grow at the highest rates during the projection period. The increase in diagnosis rates, parental awareness and the availability of child appropriate formulations (for example, gentle sprays) are all contributing to rapid adoption within this population.

In 2024, retail pharmacies (physical locations) captured a substantial 56% share of the INCS marketplace. The overall share is quite consistent with typical purchasing behavior for nasal sprays, particularly those that are over-the-counter.

The online pharmacy channel will be the fastest-growing overall channel from 2025–2034. This growth is driven by increased accessibility, convenience, and acceptance of digital pharmacies. The growth of e-pharmacy will ultimately reach a broader audience, particularly younger and more technically prone consumers in regions that support e-pharmacies.

In June 2025, Mosanna, a biotech firm, raised US$ 80 million in Series A funding in June 2025 to develop a novel night-time intranasal spray for obstructive sleep apnea, highlighting expansion of INCS applications beyond allergic rhinitis.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris/Mylan

Cipla Limited

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sandoz / generic steroid producers

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Almirall Perrigo



