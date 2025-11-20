Hacken Audit Validates Qanplatform's Quantum Security Protocol

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QANplatform, the blockchain platform delivering quantum-resistant security for Web3 development, today announced that its QAN XLINK, a cross-signer protocol that enables integration of Ethereum-compatible wallets with quantum-safe signature-capable keypairs, has successfully completed a comprehensive cybersecurity audit by blockchain security firm, Hacken. This confirms the protocol's ability to protect against the looming threat of quantum computing attacks on blockchain networks.

The growing quantum threat poses a significant risk to existing blockchains. Even a single transaction from a wallet exposes its public key, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable to theft by future quantum computers. In fact, all Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and other blockchain addresses are susceptible to quantum attacks once their public keys are exposed, with around 6.65 million Bitcoin addresses (approx. 25% of total Bitcoin supply) and over 65% of all Ether having exposed public keys, according to recent estimates.

QANplatform addresses this with QAN XLINK, a protocol that seamlessly integrates with existing Ethereum-compatible wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet, enabling quantum-safe signatures. Utilizing NIST's primary-recommended lattice-based Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithm (ML-DSA, FIPS 204), QAN XLINK provides a 100%-guaranteed safe migration path for the post-quantum era ensuring security even after "Q-Day." QANplatform is the only blockchain that delivers both Ethereum compatibility and a guaranteed quantum-safe migration.

The threat of quantum computers is imminent, as leading organizations including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Federal Reserve, and BlackRock are all warning of the impending vulnerability. QAN XLINK and Hacken's audit come at an opportune time, as the NIST issued its post-quantum cryptography standard and BlackRock updated its Bitcoin ETF prospectus to highlight the growing quantum risk.

“Following the success of our QVM, we're forging the path to bring post-quantum security to the broader Web3 ecosystem,” said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform.“Hacken's thorough audit of QAN XLINK bolsters confidence in our ability to deliver forward-looking security, while also building the world's first Ethereum-compatible, quantum-safe hybrid blockchain.” Yevheniia Broshevan, Co-founder & CEO of Hacken, added,“the quantum threat is no longer a distant concern, it demands proactive preparation for the whole web3 ecosystem. Developing a quantum-safe protocol and performing rigorous audits of the code behind the protocol, QANplatform and Hacken are both pioneers and advocates for a quantum-safe Web3 ecosystem.”

Developers can already apply to test the QAN XLINK desktop app. Fill in the form to apply.

You can find the audit report here:

About Hacken:

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier. As an ISO-certified auditor, Hacken brings blockchain-native expertise and proven credibility to help organizations protect their infrastructure and confidently meet modern digital asset regulations. Visit for more information.

About QANplatform:

QANplatform is a blockchain platform that provides unparalleled time to market for Web3 development. It serves startups, SMEs, enterprises, and large government infrastructure projects with quantum-safe security. QAN's flagship product is a revolutionary quantum-safe hybrid blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. It is the first to introduce technology that allows developers to build use cases in any programming language on the blockchain. QANplatform is a member of the Linux Foundation and one of the first 20 members of the Linux Foundation's Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA). The first EU country implemented QAN's quantum-resistant technology in 2024. Since October, 2025 QANplatform has been a member of Blockchain for Europe, a leading association advocating for the adoption of blockchain technology across the European Union. Visit for more information.

Contact

CEO

Jevgenia Kim

QANplatform

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at