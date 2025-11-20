Onemednet Accelerates Subscription Revenue Strategy With Industry-Leading Network Expansion: Clinical Exams Increase 37%, Patient Records Grow 38%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), the curator and provider of regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), today announced a significant network expansion that materially strengthens its position as one of the largest live Real-World Data networks in the world and supports the company's subscription offerings.

Added approximately 380 provider sites → total now exceeding 2,130 (+22% network scale)

Increased unique de-identified patient records by 13 million → total now exceeding 47 million (+38%) Expanded clinical exams and images by 50 million → total now exceeding 186 million (+37%)



This rapid, multi-dimensional growth cements OneMedNet's leadership as the largest continuously refreshed, regulatory-grade Real-World Data network globally.

“Our subscription model is now gaining significant momentum,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet.“In the $60 billion Real-World Evidence market1, pharmaceutical, life-science, and AI customers subscribe to our platform for ongoing access to the precise, diverse, and longitudinal cohorts they require. Each incremental expansion of sites, encounters, and clinical exams materially enhances the depth, specificity, and value of those data feeds. The result is a powerful virtuous cycle: existing subscribers expand their commitments; new customers commit to long term partnerships and annual recurring revenue accelerates. Today's milestone unequivocally positions OneMedNet to capture a growing share of this market opportunity.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWDTM platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information presently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial and operational performance, debt reductions, and their effect on achieving operational strategies of the company. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset's volatility; and our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

