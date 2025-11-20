The MFNY Bagelholetm Officially Drops In Times Square At The Daily Green

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Daily Green - New York's Iconic Times Square Cannabis Dispensary - And MFNY Are Offering One Lucky Customer A Year's Supply Of Bagels To Celebrate The Official Drop Of The MFNY BagelHoleTM









NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the Ball Drop on New Year's Eve, Times Square will be the official location of an entirely different - but equally exciting - drop. The Daily Green, the acclaimed cannabis dispensary in the heart of Times Square, today announced that the official drop of the celebrated MFNY BagelHoleTM is coming Monday, December 1, 2025. This specialty preroll gets its name from its appearance, in which 2 grams of premium New York grown flower surrounds a 0.5 gram cylinder-shaped bar of MFNY RiverwayTM Live Rosin or Live Resin extract. The result is an extra large preroll - designed for sharing with others - that resembles an iconic New York City bagel with cream cheese in the middle when you look straight into it. Available for a limited time and the perfect item for group smoke sessions during the holiday season, the MFNY BagleHoleTM is officially available at The Daily Green.

Like the energy and excitement of Times Square itself, The Daily Green is the natural home for news-making product drops like the MFNY BagelHoleTM. To celebrate the official drop of the MFNY BagelHoleTM at The Daily Green, one lucky customer will have the chance to win a year's supply of delicious New York City bagels from one of the city's premier bagel shops. One lucky customer who purchases an MFNY BagelHoleTM between Monday, December 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 (or until supplies last) will receive a gift card for a year's worth of bagels (estimated at one bagel with cream cheese per week for 52 weeks). The Daily Green and MFNY are proud to partner on this program ahead of the holiday season, and moments of gathering - the exact setting that the MFNY BagelHoleTM was created for.

“The MFNY BagelHoleTM is one of the most exciting and talked about cannabis products in the industry, and we're honored to be home to the official drop of this product at The Daily Green,” said Chris Thompson, Director of Operations and Marketing at The Daily Green.“Our Times Square dispensary embodies the hustle and bustle of the city and how cannabis is an embedded part of New York's culture. We encourage all our guests to visit The Daily Green for exciting product drops, like the MFNY BagelHoleTM, which is sure to be the biggest hit (pun intended) of the holiday season.”

The MFNY BagelHoleTM is available at The Daily Green in two distinct options:



MFNY Candy Rain flower with a Candy Rain Live Rosin core MFNY Honey Banana flower with a Honey Banana Live Resin core



“We are excited to launch the MFNY BagelHoleTM at The Daily Green this year, giving both the iconic New York City bagel and Times Square a signature cannabis moment,” said Natalia Kaminskaya, Co-Founder of MFNY.“The MFNY BagelHoleTM is one of our most anticipated product drops each year because it's fun, unique, and intentionally designed to share with a group on a“cousin walk” or at a holiday party. It burns slowly and evenly, making it a great session smoke, perfect for this time of year when people get together to create memorable moments. We can't wait to share the MFNY BagelHoleTM with the entire city this holiday season.”

The MFNY BagelHoleTM is offered at The Daily Green beginning Monday, December 1, 2025, until supplies last. For more information about the MFNY BagelHoleTM visit .

For more information about The Daily Green or to order online, visit: or visit the store at: 719 7th Ave., New York, NY 10036.

Media Contact

Oak PR

Drew Tybus

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at