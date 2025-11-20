Air Canada Elevates The North American Travel Experience With A Comprehensive Fleet Upgrade



Air Canada Rouge transitioning to a modern, all-Boeing 737 MAX fleet featuring seatback entertainment and Fast, Free Wi-Fi

Existing Rouge Airbus aircraft will be upgraded with new cabins and amenities, transitioning to the Air Canada mainline Air Canada Express aircraft operated by Jazz to receive updated cabins and Next Generation Fast, Free Wi-Fi



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announced its most comprehensive cabin renewal program yet, designed to make every flight across North America more comfortable, more connected, and more consistent for customers and crew members. Spanning Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express, this multi-year investment reimagines the onboard experience with new interiors, next-generation technology, and thoughtful details inspired by customer and co-worker feedback. This includes the industry's most comprehensive Fast, Free Wi-Fi offering, sponsored by Bell.







“When customers step onto an Air Canada aircraft, they should instantly feel a sense of comfort, care, and pride,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Air Canada.“Supported by award-winning service from co-workers across the company, this renewal program is about delivering that feeling consistently, across every flight. Whether traveling for business, leisure, or something in between, every update is designed with our customers in mind. Notably, this program includes an entirely new Air Canada Rouge product with cutting-edge in-flight entertainment, Fast, Free Wi-Fi, and seats that recline for all customers.”

A New Experience for Air Canada Rouge

All Boeing 737 MAX 8 currently part of Air Canada's mainline fleet will transition to Air Canada Rouge through 2026. The updated cabins will feature 12 Business Class seats, 18 Preferred extra legroom Economy seats, and 147 Standard Economy seats – each reclining, featuring personal on-demand entertainment screens and Fast, Free Wi-Fi for Aeroplan Members.

To support this fleet transition, a new Rouge crew base will be opened in Vancouver, providing more choices for leisure travelers from Western Canada.

Mainline Comfort with a Modern Touch

As part of this transformation, all Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft will operate at Air Canada mainline. Those interiors will be upgraded to Air Canada's latest standards, including new seating, the latest In-Flight Entertainment, and upgraded Fast, Free Wi-Fi. These renovated cabins will complement Air Canada's new design standard: a distinctly Canadian aesthetic that is modern, accessible and warm, reflecting the beauty and sophistication of Canada. The program is well underway, with 15 Airbus A321s already flying with the upgrades.

Growing the Airbus A220 Fleet

Air Canada will continue to invest in its A220 fleet: a game changing aircraft providing category-leading comfort, technology, and efficiency – designed and built in Quebec. Air Canada has an additional 26 Airbus A220-300s on order and will introduce its new design standard on future deliveries, including Airbus' larger XL overhead bins, as of March 2026.

Cabin upgrades extend to Air Canada Express

The customer experience uplift extends to regional travel. Air Canada Express aircraft operated by Jazz, including the Embraer E175 and Mitsubishi CRJ-900, will be fitted with the new cabin standard from 2026. Next generation Fast, Free Wi-Fi is being rolled out, with 55% of the fleet already completed. This is in addition to the previously announced upgrades to 25 De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft, which will undergo a full cabin redesign to install new seating, new interiors and, on aircraft flying from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, next generation Fast, Free Wi-Fi.

Complimentary Beer, Wine, and Snacks

Alongside these cabin upgrades, Air Canada is also elevating the onboard experience across its North American network with complimentary beer, wine, and premium snacks on all flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express (Jazz). Customers can look forward to Canadian-made favourites such as MadeGood Morning Bars on flights departing before 10 a.m., TWIGZ seasoned pretzels, and Leclerc Célébration cookies, all served alongside a selection of complimentary beverages designed to make every journey more enjoyable.

