Vita Coco Rolls Out The Blue Carpet And Debuts The 'Coco Card,' Delivering The Ultimate Holiday Celebration Hack For New Yorkers

With naturally occurring electrolytes, Vita Coco's Original Coconut Water provides a delicious way to stay fueled all winter, whether it's mixed into a holiday cocktail or enjoyed the next morning after a late-night celebration.

At Vita Coco's Blue Carpet experience guests can grab a coconut water and take part in interactive photo moments. Visitors that qualify, will also have a chance to claim the exclusive Coco Card, with offers that will help make celebrating easier this holiday season. To claim a Coco Card, guests must share a photo at the event using #CocoCard to their instagram account and must be 21+ with a valid ID, while supplies last.

The holidays in NYC can get chaotic fast, so Coco Card perks are designed to make the season a little easier and keep you fueled with Vita Coco Coconut Water. Whether you're grabbing cocktails at the city's top bars and restaurants or recovering from the night before, these perks will help you navigate it all. Coco Card holders will unlock exclusive rewards across New York's best spots through January 2, 2026 (while supplies last), including:



DoorDash: $25 DoorDash gift card and $5 off any $15+ order on Hangover Shop that includes Vita Coco

H&H Bagel: BOGO Bagels from H&H + Free Vita Coco with order

Joe Coffee: Buy One Get One 50% off on Drip Coffee, Cold Brew and Iced Coffees

Skip the Line Access at Music for a While, Virgo and Unveiled

COTE Korean Steakhouse: 1 Free Finesse Cocktail made with Vita Coco, with any dine-in order

COQODAQ: 1 Free Voyager Cocktail made with Vita Coco with any dine-in order; 1 Free Summer Thunder Cocktail made with Vita Coco, with any dine-in Brunch order

L'Americana: $5 off Salt & Coco Cocktail, made with Vita Coco Nomad Tea Parlor: $5 off Coco Cola Cha, made with Vita Coco

“December in New York moves fast, and Vita Coco is made for these moments-whether you're mixing it into a cocktail or using it to recover the morning after a late-night holiday party, because of its naturally-occurring electrolytes,” says Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company.“The Coco Card brings that idea to life by giving people real, usable perks that make holiday celebrations a little easier.”

Whether you're out late or up early, Vita Coco and the Coco Card are here to keep you going all season long. By pairing coconut water with real perks across the city, the brand is making this holiday season a little smoother for everyone.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what's possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand, Vita Coco, and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company's portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

