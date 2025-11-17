403
Shri Kedarnath Mandir Trust, Delhi, Hosts Grand Kalash Yatra To Mark The Beginning Of A Seven-Day Shiv Mahapuran Katha
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Under the divine blessings of Param Pujya Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Shri Shri 1008 Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, the Shri Kedarnath Mandir Trust, Delhi, organised a grand Kalash Yatra at Sanatam Dharm Mandir, Paschim Vihar, to mark the auspicious beginning of the Seven-Day Shiv Mahapuran Katha in the capital.
The spiritually charged Yatra witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 800 devotees, each carrying a sacred Kalash, as they proceeded in a devotional procession from Sanatam Dharma Mandir to DD Ground, Paschim Vihar, where the elaborate arrangements for the week-long Katha have been made. The vibrant Yatra filled the streets with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and devotion, transforming the atmosphere into one of unity, peace, and divine energy.
Hosted by the Shri Kedarnath Mandir Trust, Delhi, under the leadership of Shri Surendra Rautela, National President of the Trust and Shri Naresh Kumar Airan, Chief Patron of the programme, this Yatra marked the ceremonial opening of one of Delhi's most anticipated spiritual events, a seven-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha dedicated to Lord Shiva taking place from 17th November to 23rd November 2025.
Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader, saint, yoga guru, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara, will preside over the Katha. Known for his illuminating discourses and profound knowledge of the Sanatan Dharma, Swami Ji will guide devotees through the divine teachings of Lord Shiva, including inspiring truth, devotion, and inner awakening.
The Shiv Mahapuran Katha, beginning today, will feature daily sessions filled with spiritual narrations, live devotional music, and cultural depictions such as Nataraja Nritya, Sati Katha, Ganga Avataran, Mridang Sadhana, and Shankhnad. Each day is expected to draw between 4,000-5,000 devotees, making it one of Delhi's most significant spiritual congregations.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naresh Kumar Airan, Chief Patron of the programme, said, "This Yatra is a celebration of devotion and awakening. Through the Shiv Mahapuran Katha, we aim to reignite faith and peace in every heart."
Adding to this, Shri Surendra Rautela shared, "We are humbled to host this divine event under Swami Ji's guidance. Delhi will witness a confluence of spirituality and culture, an invitation for every soul to reconnect with the eternal power of Lord Shiva."
The Seven-Day Shiv Mahapuran Katha at DD Ground, Paschim Vihar, is set to become a landmark event in Delhi's spiritual calendar, blending devotion, tradition, and the timeless wisdom of Lord Shiva under the celestial leadership of Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj.
Company:-The Yellow Coin Communication
User:- Riya Mehta
Email:[email protected]
