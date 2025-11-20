REGENESIS Appoints Scientist Vassilios Papadopoulos, Dean Of The USC Mann School, To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS, a leader in advanced environmental and remediation technologies, today announced the appointment of noted scientist, inventor, and higher education leader Dr. Vassilios Papadopoulos, Dean of the University of Southern California (USC) Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Papadopoulos brings decades of experience in pharmaceutical sciences, biomedical research, and translational health innovation. His appointment reflects REGENESIS' continued commitment to blending scientific leadership with cutting-edge development in environmental health solutions.

“As a globally recognized researcher and health leader, Dr. Papadopoulos brings unique insight into how contaminants such as PFAS affect human health,” said Scott Wilson, CEO of REGENESIS.“His understanding of the biological pathways and health outcomes associated with environmental exposure will help guide our innovation strategy and new product development efforts.”

At USC, Dr. Papadopoulos has led transformative initiatives in pharmaceutical research and development, building partnerships across academia, public health, and industry. His expertise in molecular mechanisms related to environmental factors aligns closely with REGENESIS' mission to develop sustainable technologies that address PFAS contamination and other persistent pollutants in soil and groundwater.

“I am honored to join the REGENESIS Board at a time when environmental health challenges are driving new scientific and commercial frontiers,” said Dr. Papadopoulos.“Together, we can advance innovative, science-based solutions that protect water quality and improve community health outcomes.”

REGENESIS continues to expand its portfolio of in situ technologies for groundwater and soil remediation. The addition of Dr. Papadopoulos strengthens the company's scientific advisory capacity and supports its long-term goal of integrating human health perspectives into environmental technology design.

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. Our patented products and services effectively tackle a broad spectrum of contaminants, including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. With over 40,000 sites successfully treated worldwide, REGENESIS collaborates with leading environmental consultancies, engineering firms, and construction companies. We serve a diverse client base, ranging from developers and insurance companies to manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory bodies, and various government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. Our commitment to delivering highly effective and sustainable solutions addresses even the most challenging environmental issues.

