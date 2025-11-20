Applied Systems Named Best Insurtech At 2025 Insurance Business Canada Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Applied Systems' innovation and leadership in transforming Canada's insurance technology landscape

Toronto, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company received the award for Best Insurtech Firm at the tenth annual Insurance Business Canda Awards. The awards recognize outstanding brokers, brokerages, insurers, underwriters, MGAs, and risk managers for their achievements, leadership, and innovation over the past 12 months.

The Insurance Business Canada Awards are a leading independent program recognizing excellence and innovation across the Canadian insurance industry. Each year, the awards receive hundreds of submissions from across the country and honour top performers in categories such as CEO of the Year, Excellence in DE&I, Outstanding Customer Experience, Underwriter of the Year, and many more. Winners are selected through a combination of submissions, independent research, and evaluation by a panel of industry experts.

“We're incredibly honoured to be recognized at this year's Insurance Business Canada Awards,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems Canada.“Our team is committed to enabling the broker community through innovation and collaboration, delivering trusted technology solutions that brokers rely on to streamline work so they can focus on serving clients and building relationships.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

