Jitri Liqtech Breaks Ground On Marine-Focused R&D Test Center And Localization Facility In China And Completes Regional Spare Parts Warehouse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitri LiqTech, the China‐based joint venture of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), has broken ground on a new marine-focused R&D test center and localization facility in Haimen, Nantong. The company also completed a regional spare parts warehouse to strengthen service and support capabilities for its growing marine customer base in China.

The new facility will develop and test Marine SiC Membrane Water Treatment Equipment designed for onboard wastewater purification and reuse. Jitri LiqTech will also establish a localization workshop for system assembly and domestic component sourcing. This approach reduces reliance on imported parts from Europe and increases supply chain resilience for the Chinese market.

These investments will help LiqTech address the rising demand for sustainable marine water-treatment solutions. LiqTech strongly believes that silicon carbide membrane technology will continue to gain adoption in new marine vessels with dual-fuel engines, driven by its durability, chemical resistance, and energy efficiency.

LiqTech has more than 170 marine water treatment systems installed for marine scrubber around world and holds a market share greater than 20% for marine scrubbers, including both hybrid and closed-loop systems. LiqTech's marine water treatment systems benefit from a strong reputation since their introduction seven years ago, having demonstrated superior efficiency and reliability.

Since 2024, LiqTech has further developed its SiC membrane water treatment system to match the specific requirements in dual-fuel engine application, such as 24/7 operation reliability and sufficient sludge reduction.

The completed spare parts warehouse will serve as a regional logistics hub, enabling faster response times for maintenance and after‐sales support. By expanding its local infrastructure, Jitri LiqTech aims to improve operational uptime for customers and strengthen its long‐term position in China's marine water treatment market.

“We are advancing our presence in China with investments that support both innovation and localized manufacturing,” said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International.“The new R&D base and spare parts warehouse will enable us to respond faster to customers, accelerate development of marine filtration technologies, and enhance our ability to serve the market with reliable, high‐performance systems.”

Jitri LiqTech expects the R&D test center and assembly workshop to begin operations in Q1 2026.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech (NASDAQ: LIQT) is a leading clean technology company that manufactures and delivers advanced ceramic filtration systems for water treatment applications. With decades of experience in material science and engineering, LiqTech provides solutions for some of the world's most challenging water and wastewater problems. The company's core focus areas include produced water recycling, industrial wastewater treatment, and marine exhaust gas purification. Headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark, LiqTech has a global presence, with growing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

