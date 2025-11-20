Thoughtspot Introduces Startupspot, Empowering Early-Stage Companies To Innovate Faster With Agentic Analytics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The easy-to-use agentic analytics platform provides self-service and embedded analytics at a predictable price, fueling the next generation of startups

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the launch of StartupSpot, a new program to arm early-stage companies with the industry's most powerful embedded agentic analytics at a predictable annual price. StartupSpot is designed to solve the critical dilemma faced by new companies: sacrificing precious engineering resources to build an analytics stack, or shipping a product with subpar data experiences. StartupSpot gives startups a faster path to market and revenue by letting them ship agentic analytics right inside their app with just a few lines of code. No custom dashboards to build, no infrastructure to maintain, and no data team required.

"Our mission at ThoughtSpot has always been to create a more fact-driven world by making data accessible to everyone, and that mission must start at the ground floor with the next generation of industry disruptors. StartupSpot is designed to empower every founder and product builder to embed truly agentic, enterprise-grade AI analytics from day one,” said Ketan Karkhanis, CEO, ThoughtSpot.“We're eliminating the costly trade-offs that slow down innovation, ensuring that early-stage startups can focus their capital and talent on their core product, while still delivering the sophisticated, conversational data experiences that win enterprise customers and accelerate growth."

StartupSpot directly addresses critical startup challenges by delivering four key differentiators:



Agentic Analytics, Embedded Fast for Product Differentiation. Founders can ship analytics in days, not quarters, using streamlined deployment tools, SDKs, and APIs. Seamlessly embed the conversational AI Agent, Spotter, into the application, turning every end-user into a power user who can analyze their data instantly-no SQL required. This delivers a best-in-class, AI-powered analytics feature set at record speed to monetize insights and win customers. The platform allows teams to fully brand and tailor the analytics UI to match the product's look and feel, making it a true, native part of the application.

Built-In, Self-Service Analytics for Foundational Growth. Beyond embedded features, ThoughtSpot empowers internal teams to build the business on data from day one. Users get next-generation, interactive Liveboards that are dynamic, endlessly drillable, and update in real-time. Spotter, the dedicated AI agent for analytics, delivers trusted, conversational insights from data through natural language questions, eliminating the need for a dedicated data science degree or complex querying.

Predictable, Flat Annual Pricing for Financial Predictability. One flat annual fee of $12,999 USD means no hidden costs or surprise usage bills, bringing predictability to burn. This price includes unlimited data and covers up to 50 external customers and 50 internal users. It protects runway and reduces burn by avoiding the need to hire AI and BI engineers or dashboard contractors.

Focus on Core IP and Faster Time to Revenue. StartupSpot eliminates the need to build and maintain a proprietary analytics platform, which burns engineering cycles and creates technical debt. ThoughtSpot handles AI innovation, data modeling, access controls, and governance, allowing lean teams to stay focused on building the core product (IP). The best-in-class analytics feature set shortens time to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and reduces sales friction with enterprise buyers who expect analytics on day one. Built for the Future You're Scaling To. Built on the same enterprise-grade ThoughtSpot platform trusted by global leaders, ensuring zero technical debt as the startup scales. The platform provides a seamless upgrade path to standard ThoughtSpot plans when the startup outgrows the guardrails, without any data model migration, rebuild risk, or technical debt. From day one, startups gain Enterprise-Grade Security, including Single Sign-On (SSO), row-level security, and audit logging-critical features for winning larger enterprise deals.



Program Details and Eligibility

The StartupSpot bundle includes the full power of ThoughtSpot Embedded and ThoughtSpot Analytics at $12,999 USD per year. StartupSpot is available to early-stage startups with less than 50 employees and less than $3M in annual revenue.

For more details and eligibility, visit StartupSpot.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. Agentic AI combined with ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter, ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Capital One, Comcast, Schneider Electric and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

