NFL Players Lace Up For Muscular Dystrophy Association's Mission In 2025 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign For Giving Tuesday

New York, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This NFL season, during games in Weeks 12 and 13, hundreds of NFL players will step onto the field in custom-designed cleats as part of the 10th annual My Cause My Cleats campaign -each pair telling a story of purpose and passion. Among them are players teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to raise awareness and support for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and more than 300 related neuromuscular diseases.

Leading the charge is Nyheim Hines, MDA National Spokesperson, joined by fellow NFL players Raheem Blackshear, Toricelli Simpkins III on the New Orleans Saints, Malik Washington on the Miami Dolphins, SirVocea Dennis and Rachaad White and on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, representing MDA's mission on the field.

“These cleats tell my family's story-my mom and uncle living with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), and my grandmother, who we lost to this condition,” said Nyheim Hines.“Working with my designer brings that story to life and allows me to honor the Muscular Dystrophy Association community that inspires me every day. This organization empowers lives-and I wear these cleats to honor the families who inspire me to keep pushing forward, including my own. As I always say, Together We Fight!”

This year marks Hines's fifth consecutive season dedicating his cleats to MDA's cause. He continues to champion the mission through his public service announcement for MDA and fundraising initiatives, connecting personally with families and empowering others to give strength.

“The NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign reminds the world what purpose can do-and few causes demonstrate that better than the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer at MDA.“We're proud to see NFL players carry our mission onto the field. Their passion brings national attention to the need for continued research, access to care, and inclusion for people living with neuromuscular disease.”

Fans can catch players representing MDA during Weeks 12 and 13 of the NFL season. The players will share their support through their cleat designs across social media throughout the campaign, including around #GivingTuesday, using #MyCauseMyCleats #GiveStrength #MDA75.

View and distribute MDA's Public Service Announcement featuring Nyheim Hines here.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association's 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors-who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we've made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. For more information visit.

