Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces The Sale Of A Neo-Panamax 13,312 TEU Container Vessel

On October 29, 2025, the Company signed a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the vessel, which is expected to be delivered to her new owners during the first quarter of 2026. The total expected book gain from the sale is estimated at $4.4 million. Cash proceeds will be used to pay down outstanding debt, estimated at $84.4 million and for general corporate purposes.

The divestment of this additional container vessel is consistent with the Company's stated strategy to shift our strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including liquified natural gas (“LNG”) and emerging new commodities in connection with the energy transition. Since February 2024, CCEC has sold or agreed to sell 14 container vessels, including the M/V Buenaventura Express, generating expected gross proceeds of approximately $814.3 million. Upon completion of the latest sale, the Company will retain only one 13,312 TEU container vessel in its fleet, which is on fixed employment through 2033, with options to extend up to 2039.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world's leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC's in-the-water fleet includes 14 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG carriers (“LNG/Cs”) and two legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels, one of which has been agreed to be sold. In addition, CCEC's under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.

