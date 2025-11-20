Astro Malaysia Ensures 99.99% Uptime For Critical SAP And Oracle Operations With SIOS High Availability Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux Delivers Cloud-Based Resilience and Confidence on AWS

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad has achieved 99.99% uptime and ensured uninterrupted availability for its critical SAP and Oracle operations in the AWS cloud using SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux. With SIOS, Astro has strengthened business continuity and operational efficiency across its enterprise systems while gaining confidence in the resiliency of its cloud infrastructure.

Astro, Malaysia's leading content and entertainment provider, serves 5.2 million homes, 8,900 businesses, 16.3 million weekly radio listeners, and 13.5 million monthly digital visitors. As the company migrated its core SAP and Oracle database systems to AWS, it required a robust HA solution certified by SAP, AWS, and Oracle Linux capable of delivering seamless uptime, protecting against failures, and minimizing management complexity.

After extensive evaluation, Astro selected SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux, the only SAP-certified HA solution supported by AWS for Oracle Linux, for its proven reliability, ease of administration, and performance assurance.

SIOS made it possible to move the most important business systems to AWS with complete confidence. Their team provided excellent support and regular communication, helping us maintain a high-performing HA environment every step of the way.

Reliable Results and Operational Efficiency

Since implementing SIOS, Astro has achieved measurable success, including:



99.99% uptime: Downtime has been effectively eliminated, allowing Astro to maintain low recovery time (RTO) and recovery point (RPO) objectives.

Operational efficiency: Minimal administrative effort is required, freeing IT staff to focus on higher-value strategic projects.

Confidence in resilience: The IT team no longer worries about outages or data loss, ensuring critical SAP applications remain continuously available. Cost avoidance: By preventing unplanned downtime, Astro has avoided significant financial and operational disruption across the company.

“Organizations like Astro Malaysia are realizing that high availability in the cloud is not automatic. It requires proven technology and deep expertise,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology Corp.“We're proud to help customers like Astro achieve the reliability, resilience, and efficiency needed to run their most essential workloads in AWS with confidence.”

With SIOS providing reliable HA and DR protection on AWS, Astro continues to enhance its cloud-based infrastructure and expand services with confidence in its ability to maintain continuous availability and performance.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

...