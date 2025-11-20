Formassembly Appoints Bryan O'neill As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former VP of Engineering steps into new role focused on technical leadership and innovation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform, today announced that Bryan O'Neill has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. First joining the company in June 2024 as Vice President of Engineering, O'Neill has played a key role in expanding the company's AI strategy, strengthening engineering practices, and supporting continued platform innovation.

“Bryan has made a meaningful impact since joining the company last year,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly.“His leadership has empowered our team to work more efficiently, adopt AI technologies, and keep quality and security at the center of everything we do. I'm grateful to have someone with Bryan's experience and steady leadership guiding our technical direction.”

O'Neill brings more than 30 years of experience leading and scaling engineering teams to deliver impactful solutions. Prior to FormAssembly, he was SVP Technical Operations at Babel Street, where his leadership contributed to a 450% increase in application development throughput. Across his career, O'Neill has held a wide range of senior engineering roles at companies such as American HealthTech, GMAC Insurance, Lowe's, Anheuser-Busch, and more. Through his collaborative approach and growth mindset, O'Neill empowers his teams to continually learn, improve, and achieve success.

“Technology never stands still, and over the past year I've seen how quickly our team can adapt when we stay curious and open to change,” said O'Neill.“We've embraced AI as a tool that helps us learn, improve, and deliver better results for customers. I'm excited for this new role because it gives me a chance to focus even more on where we're headed next, and on helping our teams grow in a way that matches the pace of the world around us.”

With O'Neill as CTO, FormAssembly will continue investing in areas such as AI-supported development, expanded integrations, and new product capabilities designed to help organizations streamline their data collection workflows.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform that enables organizations to securely capture, connect, and manage complex data. FormAssembly Atlas provides a modern front door for enterprise data collection, combining human-centric AI for intelligent form creation and workflow automation with deep system integrations in a single, secure solution. Trusted by thousands of organizations across healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector, FormAssembly powers critical data processes for customers, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, and Southwest. Learn more at .

