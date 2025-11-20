Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, (“Telix” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Telix investors have until January 9, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via: . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materials overstated the quality of Telix's supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Telix's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising