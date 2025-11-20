Pibit.AI Lands A $7M Series A To Build Trusted AI For The Next Generation Of Underwriters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pibit has raised $7 million to modernize underwriting with its CURE platform, a trusted AI system that turns messy insurance submissions into faster decisions.

San Francisco, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance has always been about understanding risk, but for decades, the tools underwriters rely on have barely evolved. Pibit AI, a company rethinking underwriting from the ground up, today announced a $7 million funding round to accelerate development of its Centralized Underwriting Risk Environment (CURETM) and expedite industry-wide adoption. The round will help the company double down on its mission to make underwriting faster, more accurate, and above all, trusted.

The series A funding round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from Y Combinator and Arali Ventures. Pibit was founded by engineer Akash Agarwal – and for him, it was personal. Having grown up watching his father work late hours as an insurance agent buried in forms, he later saw how AI transformed industries like autonomous vehicles, while underwriting remained trapped in outdated workflows. The contrast sparked a question that became Pibit's foundation: if AI can drive cars, why can't it drive better underwriting?





The company's flagship platform, CURETM, transforms the end-to-end underwriting process into a unified, intelligent system. It handles submissions, document parsing, research, risk analysis, and workflow orchestration all in one environment. Each module, from ClearCURETM for triage to DocumentCURETM for document intelligence and ResearchCURETM for real-time data enrichment, helps underwriters move from raw submission to decision-ready output. RiskCURETM then evaluates each account with portfolio-specific signals, while WorkflowCURETM consolidates every task, insight, and collaboration into a single pane of glass.

“Pibit was built around one idea: that AI should empower underwriters, not replace them,” said Akash Agarwal, Founder and CEO.“Too many systems prioritize speed over trust. We're building something that's transparent, explainable, and decision-ready – a system that gives underwriters confidence in every output while helping them move faster than ever before.”

In an industry where submission volumes are rising and underwriting talent is shrinking, efficiency is no longer optional. Underwriting teams still spend up to a third of their time on manual data entry, triaging, and enrichment. platform addresses that head-on by combining automation with an intelligent services layer that also ensures human verification and contextual oversight. It delivers accuracy that holds up under audit, consistency across teams, and visibility across entire portfolios.

The results are already measurable. customers, including HDVI, Shepherd Insurance, RMS Insurance Brokerage, Kinetic, and Method Insurance Company, have reported up to 85% faster underwriting cycles, a 32% increase in gross written premium per underwriter, and up to 700 basis points of improvement in loss ratios. For carriers and MGAs, this translates to higher capacity, faster growth, and sharper risk selection.

“As a fast-moving company scaling our operations nationally, Pibit played a key role in ensuring we achieved that growth without losing control,” remarked Michaela Morrison, COO, Method Insurance Services (a subsidiary of Cake Insure, Inc., a Pinnacol Assurance company).“Our outcomes aren't magic; they are the direct product of thoughtful engineering and a team that genuinely listens,” she added. While Adam Price, CEO at Kinetic added:“Pibit helps us to handle more than a billion dollars in submissions on an annual basis without scaling our overhead costs, and grow our business by close to 100% in premium because we're able to get those looks and quotes up and running."





“Underwriting has long been constrained by manual reviews, inconsistent data and tools that haven't kept pace with rising submission volumes,” said Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners.“With CURETM, Pibit automates and unifies these workflows, improving accuracy, reducing costs and accelerating quote generation to drive higher revenue. We're excited to partner with Akash and lead Series A round as it scales.”

With more than 125 employees and dozens of customers, Pibit will be investing further in AI infrastructure and integrations. The company's roadmap includes expanded advanced risk models, API layers, and deeper data partnerships that will make the CURETM platform even more adaptive to new lines of business and emerging risks.

About Pibit

Pibit is an SF–based insurtech company reconstructing the art (and science) of commercial underwriting for carriers and MGAs. At the heart is the CURETM platform, the industry's only centralized underwriting risk environment fueled by agentic underwriting services that delivers decision-ready outcomes. It converts submissions into decisions by automating intake, triage, and data enrichment from documents and external sources while surfacing risk insights so you can win the right accounts faster, scale throughput, and reduce loss ratios. Backed by Y-Combinator, the proprietary platform serves dozens of clients across the US, enabling 85% faster underwriting, 32% increase in GWP per underwriter, and up to 700 basis points improvement in loss ratios. For details, visit.

About Stellaris Venture Partners

Stellaris Venture Partners is an early-stage, tech-focused venture capital firm supporting fearless founders at the ground level. With a team of former entrepreneurs and business builders, Stellaris is dedicated to helping founders at the earliest stages of company formation build sustainable, market-leading businesses.

Stellaris manages over $600 million in assets and is currently investing from its third fund of $300 million. Stellaris has built a portfolio of more than 40 companies across SaaS, Consumer, Financial Services, B2B Commerce, Education, Mobility and Healthcare. Stellaris portfolio companies that are market leaders in their spaces include Mamaearth, Whatfix, Propelld, Turno, Dashverse and Kiwi, among others.

