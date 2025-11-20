403
W Communications Hires International Director
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - W Communications has appointed its first international director, hiring Estelle Boon to support the UK-headquartered agency's growth plans across North America, the GCC, EMEA and APAC.
Boon previously worked at Ketchum, which she joined in April 2024 as group MD of brand, social and influence, before leaving earlier this year. At Ketchum, she managed a team of 80 across brands including Unilever, Samsung, Booking, Mastercard, Philips, Adobe, LinkedIn and New Balance.
Before that, she was head of brand communications at Grayling, and also served as an associate director at Freuds.
In her new role, Boon's remit includes business development and market scale, building on international new business wins and overseeing multi-market campaigns for clients including F1 Arcade and Pop Mart. She will have a particular focus on North America, where W opened its New York office at the start of 2021. W also has offices in Singapore and Riyadh.
Boon is set to play a key role alongside founder Warren Johnson in developing cross-market opportunities, strengthening client partnerships and expanding the agency's footprint in priority regions.
Johnson said:“We're seeing exceptional global growth as we double down on our international strategy. Bringing Estelle on board at this pivotal moment will help us scale that success, further grow our global reach and continue to deliver award-winning creative work for clients around the world.”
Boon's arrival follows W's launch in Abu Dhabi last month and Matt Brown's recent promotion to UK CEO. It also comes on the back of the expansion of the agency's in-house specialisms that has seen it launch hospitality growth engine Chomp, influencer marketing agency HelloFranses! and most recently culture-led sports marketing agency Spike.
Boon said:“W has established itself as one of the most exciting creative agencies in the world, with a fast-growing international presence. I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on recent momentum to unlock additional opportunities for growth across markets.”
