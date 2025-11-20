Tapclicks Webinar, December 4, 2025: Reimagining Connected TV - The Smartest Channel In Modern Advertising

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announces a free online webinar, "Reimagining Connected TV - The Smartest Channel in Modern Advertising.” Connected TV (CTV) has become the fastest-growing ad channel in the world - and yet, most marketers still treat it like a future opportunity instead of what it already is: the most powerful screen in the house.

Streaming now represents 43.8% of total U.S. TV time (Nielsen, 2025) - and advertisers are following the audience. CTV ad spend is forecast to hit $48 billion globally this year, up 33% since 2023. In the U.S. alone, CTV will surpass $33 billion in 2025, growing faster than paid search, digital video, or social.

In this session, TapClicks will show marketers, brands and agencies why the shift to CTV is accelerating - and how to capitalize on it right now. Attendees will learn how TapMedia is redefining what's possible with CTV by delivering the same premium placements and schedules marketers already buy, but up to 30% cheaper.

Participants will also see how leading innovators are transforming the entire ecosystem around CTV:

●Bridge is revolutionizing audience targeting through verified, people-based data - replacing guesswork with precision.

●Fieldstream AI is making media mix modeling (MMM) intelligent, automated, and actionable - giving marketers real clarity on CTV performance and ROI.

Together, these technologies unlock the full CTV flywheel: Reach. Target. Measure. Optimize.

By the end of this 45-minute webinar, attendees will understand how to bring CTV into every campaign - not as an experiment, but as a must-have engine for growth and performance.

What: "Reimagining Connected TV - The Smartest Channel in Modern Advertising.”

When: December 4, 2025, 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST.

Where: Webinar, online, free.

Duration: A 45-minute live session.

Register here: #/registration

Speakers:

.Matt Wolfrom, Chief Commercial Officer, The Bridge Company

.Staffan Engstrom, CEO, Fieldstream AI

.Kevin Yamano, Vice President of Marketing at TapClicks.

Join TapClicks and partners for a data-driven, practical look at why CTV is no longer the future of advertising - it's the present. Attendees will leave understanding:“If CTV isn't in my media mix, I'm leaving money on the table.”

In conjunction with this webinar, TapClicks announces a Grand Prize Giveaway: Win a $40,000+ CTV Flywheel Growth Engine from TapClicks. One company will win a complete CTV marketing package designed to deliver better results for less:

1 Inventory ($30,000 Value) including $5,000/month in premium Connected TV placements for 6 months; with premium placements, comprehensive time slots and Targeting via Bridge Connect ($4,000 Value) to leverage advanced household and audience targeting and reach real prospects, not wasted Performance Modeling via Fieldstream ($6,000 Value) with CTV performance tracking and modeling to prove marketing ROI every single month.

Together: Inventory + Audience + Measurement = The CTV Flywheel of Success.

And there will be two winners every time: One Grand Prize goes to the selected company; the same prize also goes to the person who referred them.

In addition, 10 participants will win an Exclusive TapMedia CTV Booster Offer:

●Exclusive CTV Bonus: Get 1 month of media for free (with a 6 month sign up).

●Media Mix Modeling Bonus: Get 1 month of MMM analysis for free (with a 6 month sign up).

●Free Audience: Get 1 month of TapAudience audience targeting for free (with a 6 month sign up).

Entries close before the live event. Winners are announced at the event and must be present to claim. Learn more details about these prizes here: #/registration

