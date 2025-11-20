Bihar's Double-Engine Govt Setting Benchmarks: Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Cms

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) On a day that Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar, the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh extended their greetings and congratulations to the JD(U) leader and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the double-engine government model in the state is setting benchmarks across the country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said,“I extend my greetings and congratulations. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, this double-engine government is setting benchmarks across the country. Bihar's development has progressed and will continue to move forward steadily. Important work will be carried out here, and schemes for farmers, youth, and the public will advance rapidly. Infrastructure projects like highways, airports, and rail services will also move ahead at a fast pace.”

Speaking to IANS, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said,“A new government has been formed in Bihar. On my behalf, I congratulate the new Bihar Cabinet on its formation. The way Bihar is on the path of development, I want to congratulate everyone.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said,“Today, a historic oath-taking ceremony took place in the presence of PM Modi. And in the way people have given their mandate, the double-engine government will now work at great speed to fulfill all expectations.”

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said,“A double-engine government has been formed again in Bihar. The atmosphere is filled with great happiness. I congratulate everyone.”

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administering the oath of office and secrecy at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Patna Airport around 11 a.m., flew directly to the venue by helicopter to attend the ceremony.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time at 11:30 a.m. He became Chief Minister for the first time in 2000, though his government lasted for only seven days.

Since returning to power in 2005, he has been sworn in nine times, reaching a historic tenth time on Thursday.

This was also the first time that PM Modi attended Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony.

Although Nitish Kumar has taken the oath five times since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he has served under both the NDA and the Grand Alliance during this period.