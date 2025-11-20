CBI Nabs Two Delhi Police Officials Red-Handed In Twin Bribery Traps
The names of the accused are- Nitin Meena, Sub-inspector, Krishna Nagar and Buddha Pal, ASI, Harsh Vihar.
According to the CBI, it registered the case against the accused Sub-Inspector on Wednesday on allegations that the accused Sub-Inspector demanded Rs. 40,000 from the complainant for helping in getting bail for the complainant's brother by filing a favourable charge sheet.
After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs. 30,000 from the complainant.
CBI laid a trap on Thursday and *caught the accused Sub-Inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 30,000 from the complainant," the agency said in its press note.
Similarly, the case against the accused ASI was registered by the CBI on Tuesday.
"It was alleged that the accused demanded Rs. one Lakh from the complainant for removing her name from the FIR registered at PS- Harsh Vihar, Delhi Police, Delhi," the agency said on Thursday.
After negotiation, the accused ASI agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant.
According to the CBI press note, it laid a trap on Tuesday and "caught the accused ASI red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant."
"Both the accused persons have been apprehended," the agency said.
It further noted that the investigation is continuing.
