The Future Of The Knowledge Economy: Experts Discuss Key Drivers At Knowledge Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2025 – During a session titled“Knowledge Markets: Where People and Ideas Meet” at the Knowledge Summit 2025 today in Dubai, three leading experts in investment and entrepreneurship offered a comprehensive vision of the future of the knowledge economy. The expert guests emphasized that knowledge, talent, innovation, and a progressive legislative environment are the true keys to building a competitive economy. They also highlighted that Dubai is rapidly becoming a global platform where people and ideas converge, reshaping the future of the knowledge economy.

Successful Startups Start with Strong Founders:

Faisal Belhoul, an entrepreneur and investor, stated that the success of new ventures hinges entirely on the founders' ability to persist and innovate.

He explained that ideas capable of addressing significant market challenges or needs have the highest success and growth potential.

He further emphasized that the mark of a successful entrepreneur is the ability to“enter through the window when the door is closed,” since customers are always seeking solutions that improve productivity and quality.

Belhoul also noted that Dubai has really emerged as a magnet for investors and venture capital funds, but“securing contracts and partnerships” is far more important than simply raising capital.

Four Pillars for an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem:

Dr. Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Aramex, affirmed that building an entrepreneurial ecosystem requires 4 essential pillars: infrastructure, capital, talent, and markets.

He highlighted that Dubai serves as an ideal gateway to markets in Africa, Asia, and Southeast Asia, while businesses in many countries around the world must learn to operate beyond their borders to achieve growth.

He emphasized that the journey of startups is one of“continuous trial and correction,” and that customer rejection should serve as an impetus to improve the product, rather than a reason to retreat.

Knowledge as the Most Valuable Commodity:

Dr. Leila Hteit, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, described knowledge as“the most important global economic commodity.” She pointed out that investment in the knowledge economy is growing faster than investment in any physical asset.

She revealed that global spending on innovation has tripled since 2000 and that research is no longer exclusive to the West but is now a global endeavor.

She praised the UAE as an advanced model, noting that the knowledge sector now accounts for approximately 85% of the nation's GDP.

Dr. Hteit emphasized that attracting and retaining talent must begin early in childhood through education in artificial intelligence, financial literacy, digital ethics, and critical thinking. She advocated for educational policies that ensure no one is left behind in this fast-evolving economy.

In conclusion, the speakers agreed that a thriving knowledge economy depends on a coordinated effort among government, academia, and the private sector, while Dubai is emerging as a global leader in fostering innovation and collaboration to reshape the future of knowledge-based industries.