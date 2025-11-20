First.Tech And ELM Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Explore Cross-Border Digital Services



First and ELM sign MoU to explore cross-border digital service integration

Collaboration to assess joint opportunities across insurtech and govtech to enable seamless access to services for citizens, residents and visitors Agreement aims to simplify digital experiences and support regional trade and innovation across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi, UAE –November 2025: First, a global AI-driven group operating across insurtech, fintech, and govtech, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ELM, a prominent digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership aims to foster cross-border digital interoperability and jointly develop services that enhance the experience of citizens, residents and visitors across both countries.

Through this MoU, the two organisations will explore secure data exchange and digital integration opportunities, to streamline access to public and private sector services. The collaboration will also explore joint initiatives in insurtech and govtech, enabling more efficient and seamless access to services in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

This approach is expected to unlock new growth avenues and support the broader digital transformation agendas of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will also contribute to enhancing trade facilitation and improving the ease of doing business for companies operating across borders.

The collaboration is designed to deliver tangible benefits for a wide range of stakeholders. Citizens and residents will gain faster and more convenient access to digital services, while businesses will benefit from simplified cross-border processes. The partnership also supports government efforts to modernise service delivery and foster regional cooperation in the digital economy.

Karl Kondal, Chief Strategy Officer, First, says:“This MoU represents a significant step towards building a more connected and efficient digital ecosystem across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. By combining our strengths with ELM, we aim to create smarter, more accessible services for individuals and businesses. Our shared vision is to simplify the user journey, support regional integration and unlock new opportunities for innovation in both the public and private sectors.”