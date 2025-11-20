HONOR Marks Five Years In Saudi Arabia With A Bold Commitment To Innovation, Community, And Long-Term Growth

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Five years of expansion, innovation, and strategic investment in Saudi Arabia's digital future









Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (20 November, 2025) HONOR, Global AI device ecosystem company, today marks five years of operations in Saudi Arabia. In just half a decade, HONOR has evolved into one of the Kingdom's most influential technology brands, expanding its nationwide presence, deepening its retail and community footprint, and becoming a preferred choice for consumers seeking innovation, performance, and future-ready technology. This milestone comes at a pivotal time for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom accelerates its digital economy agenda and drives one of the world's fastest technology transformations.

From next-generation flagship devices to large-scale national partnerships, HONOR's journey in the Kingdom reflects its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia as a strategic priority market and a central hub for growth, consumer engagement, and technological leadership.

Mr. Jerry Liao, Country Manager at HONOR Saudi Arabia, said:

“Celebrating five years in Saudi Arabia is an important milestone for HONOR. The Kingdom has always been a market of strategic importance for us, not only because of its rapid digital evolution but also passion of Saudi consumers, their appetite for innovation, and their trust in HONOR as a brand that delivers uncompromising quality. We will continue to invest, expand, and innovate for Saudi Arabia and to keep delivering technology that empowers every user.”

Five Years of Strong Market Expansion and Advancing AI-Powered Innovation in Saudi Arabia:

Over the past five years, HONOR has strengthened its presence in the Kingdom through rapid retail expansion and the consistent introduction of its latest flagship technologies. The brand has opened multiple premium stores across Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and other major cities, bringing its ecosystem of smartphones, wearables, and AI-driven devices closer to millions of consumers.

This expanding retail network has been essential in building trust and reinforcing HONOR's reputation as a brand deeply attuned to Saudi consumer needs. By staying focused on user-centric innovation, HONOR has achieved strong year-on-year growth and strengthened its standing as one of the region's fastest-rising technology leaders.

Saudi Arabia continues to rank among the first markets globally to receive the brand's newest launches, reflecting its strategic importance within HONOR's global roadmap. With growing demand for advanced camera systems, on-device AI capabilities, and high-performance hardware, HONOR's ongoing investment ensures that Saudi users receive early access to best-in-class technologies engineered for creativity, productivity, and meaningful everyday experiences.

Through its combined focus on retail growth and AI-powered innovation, HONOR continues to advance its leadership in Saudi Arabia's fast-evolving digital landscape.

A Visible Player in Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation Journey:

HONOR's five-year journey in Saudi Arabia has been defined by its proactive involvement in the Kingdom's most influential technology platforms reinforcing its contribution to the nation's digital transformation journey.

At LEAP 2025, one of the world's largest technology events, HONOR unveiled milestone product announcements and key strategic partnerships designed specifically for the Saudi market. LEAP 2025 witnessed Saudi Arabia reveal over US $14.9 billion in technology sector investments highlighting the speed and scale of the Kingdom's digital acceleration. HONOR's participation positioned the brand at the center of this momentum, showcasing advancements in AI, mobility, and next-generation performance.

HONOR has also strengthened its position in the Kingdom's rapidly expanding technology landscape through its role as the official Smartphone Partner of the Esports World Cup, the largest esports festival in the world. At the event, HONOR delivered high-performance devices engineered for elite mobile gaming emphasising advanced speed, thermal efficiency, processing power, and real-time AI optimisation. The partnership places HONOR at the centre of an event hosting,000+ elitegamers, 200+ global clubs from over 100 countries, a prize pool exceeding US $70 million, and millions of global viewers, demonstrating the brand's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's rise as a global leader in esports, gaming technology, and digital entertainment infrastructure.

These national platforms have elevated HONOR's visibility and strengthened its alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation, positioning HONOR as a key player in the Kingdom's future-focused technology ecosystem.

Strengthening Community Connections Through Strategic Sponsorships:

Beyond technology, HONOR continues to o build strong community ties through partnerships that resonate deeply with Saudi culture. A standout example is its strategic collaboration with Al Hilal Club, one of the region's most iconic and globally recognized football teams.

As Al Hilal's Official Smartphone Partner, HONOR connects its leadership in AI-powered innovation with the passion, unity, and national pride that the club inspires across millions of fans. The partnership enables HONOR to engage directly with local audiences, showcasing flagship devices while supporting the club with cutting-edge mobile solutions that enhance digital content creation, fan experience, and real-time engagement.

More than a sponsorship, this alliance reflects HONOR's commitment to embedding itself within Saudi culture and strengthening its relationship with communities across the Kingdom. By connecting technology with a sport that inspires generations, HONOR reinforces its dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia's social and digital progress.

A Continued Promise to Saudi Arabia:

As HONOR enters its next chapter in the Kingdom, the company remains focused on an ambitious, future-driven vision, closely aligned with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation goals, driving innovation, empowering users, and contributing to the nation's dynamic technology ecosystem.

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.