Red Fort Car Blast Case: Delhi Court Sends Four Accused To 10 Days NIA Custody Watch

Red Fort car blast case: A Delhi court on Thursday remanded four accused in the Red Fort blast case to 10 days of the National Investigation Agency (NIA custody. The NIA sought 15 days to interrogate the four accused in its custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna sent the four accused to 10 days of NIA custody.

The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

There was heavy security in the court premises with an RAF contingent deployed alongside Delhi Police personnel.

Media persons were barred from entry during the court proceedings.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

The NIA, the next day, took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation. As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.

