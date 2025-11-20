Keerthy Suresh Calls Out AI Abuse: Morphed Images Of Actress Spark Outrage Online

The south star Keerthy Suresh has openly spoken against the rising threat of AI under the pretext of being manipulated by its digital forms of her images going viral onto the internet. It was something she lamented greatly about, saying it was "irritating" and "hurtful," as the morphed images portrayed her in vile and suggestive clothes that she had never worn.

Keerthy Suresh Calls Out AI Abuse: Morphed Images

Photos of manipulated images-never mind created using advanced AI tools-went viral on social platforms. The pictures were made to look shockingly real, leading fans to initially think of the pictures as real. Keerthy stated that images depicted were false and noted that such grave abuse of technology does great emotional and reputational harm.

In the public forums, Keerthy opened up to state that she remained disturbed by the incident. She indicated how AI, when misused, does not distinguish between truth and falsehood. She thinks, most disturbingly, about how evidently real these altered pictures look; whatever information she wishes to convey is all depending on the misled observers. She has emotionally burdened thoughts regarding women: if such technology could be utilized against very prominent and visible people, its effect on ordinary people could be even far worse.

"AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into a boon and a bane. Humans invented technology but we are losing control. On social media, I get stunned seeing my picture in a suggestive outfit and I wonder if I ever wore it as it is that real. Recently, the outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a bad way, from a different angle," Keerthy said.

She also said, "For a second, I was wondering, and then I realised that I didn't pose in such a way. It is definitely irritating. It is definitely hurting."

Push for Regulation Gaining Momentum

Keerthy's reaffirmation ignited discussions on digital safety and morally correct use of AI even further. Many of her fellow industry members, fans, and netizens rallied behind her call for stricter legal action against those creating and spreading morphed content. According to experts, this instance is being added to an increasingly long list of examples proving the urgent need for cyberlaw reforms and improved mechanisms for the redress of AI-generated disinformation.