Is Salah Blocking Wirtz? German Media Drops Bombshell Claim On Liverpool Duo

When Liverpool shattered the British transfer record with the £116million signing of Florian Wirtz, the expectation was clear: the German playmaker would become the creative heartbeat of Arne Slot's new era. Eleven league games later, however, the narrative in Germany has become more uncomfortable than anyone expected - and one of Wirtz's own teammates is now being painted as part of the problem.

A Blocked Rise?

According to Sport Bild, Wirtz's slow adaptation to life in England is being directly linked to Mohamed Salah's presence and influence. The German publication has delivered a scathing assessment of the Egyptian superstar, arguing that his style - and decisions on the pitch - are limiting Liverpool's new marquee signing.

In their words:

“It's noticeable that he's overlooked Wirtz and hasn't made any of the other summer signings, who together cost around half a billion euros, shine.”

Sport Bild points out a statistic they believe proves their case: Salah's three assists this season have all been to long-standing Liverpool teammates rather than any of the big-money arrivals. As they put it:

“Salah is increasingly becoming a major problem for Liverpool and Wirtz.”

A Dressing Room Talking Point?

The report goes even further, suggesting Salah's approach to the game is something openly discussed behind the scenes. They describe a player who, despite years of success, may be slowing Liverpool's transition into a new era:

“He is the king of the champions, seemingly blocking their successful new beginning. And thus, the future of his successor as the attacking leader: €140m signing Wirtz.”

Sport Bild even poses a dramatic question for the club:

“The question is, who will dethrone Salah. The club, the coach, or his team-mates?”

They even float the possibility that Salah could depart for Saudi Arabia once his current contract ends:

“It seems quite possible that Salah will move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2026.”

Growing Pains in the Premier League

While the German headlines have focused on Salah, Wirtz's own numbers cannot escape scrutiny. The former Bayer Leverkusen star - who left Germany after 57 goals in 197 appearances - is yet to produce a single goal or assist in the Premier League.

His struggles hit national conversation levels after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, where Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville did not hold back. On his podcast, Neville said:

“I thought Wirtz in particular - it was a really bad day for him.”

He expanded:“We've been tip-toeing around him haven't we, for a few months, around the fact that he's young, coming to a new country. But he's £120m, you're going to have to stand up soon.”

Neville questioned both the physical and competitive side of Wirtz's adaptation:

“He's been mauled out there today by [Matheus] Nunes and by others. He's been chucked around the pitch and didn't deliver in the quality side of things either.”

And then, the harshest line:

“Wirtz is a problem, let's call it what it is. It's an issue.”

Pressure of the Price Tag

Wirtz arrived with expectations of becoming the next great creative force at Anfield. But pressure is part of the package when a £100m-plus signing walks through the door. Neville believes Liverpool must persist - but also find solutions:

“They've got to get him up to speed and get that tenacity into him that means he can get into form.”

To Liverpool fans, some of whom have seen elite players take time to adjust - Fabinho, Robertson, Salah himself - patience may still feel justified. But in Germany, the tone is becoming more urgent, even emotional.

If Salah is indeed the root of the issue, as some claim, he is at least producing on paper. The Egyptian has four goals and two assists from the same number of league matches as Wirtz. For a player supposedly“declining,” the numbers don't exactly scream crisis.

What Comes Next?

Inside the Liverpool dressing room, the truth is probably somewhere between emotional German alarm bells and calm Premier League pragmatism. A young player in a new league, in a new system, under a new manager, could reasonably be expected to take time.

But Wirtz, Salah, and the rest of Liverpool will feel the pressure to answer their critics where it matters most - on the pitch - when Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield this weekend.