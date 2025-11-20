Verizon Confirms Its Largest-Ever Layoff: Over 13,000 Employees Reportedly Affected In Restructuring Drive

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reportedly confirmed its largest-ever round of layoffs on Thursday amid an ongoing restructuring drive to cut costs.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing an internal memo sent by Verizon CEO Dan Schulman to employees, the company will begin notifying the affected employees starting Thursday.

A Reuters report stated that a Verizon spokesperson confirmed the layoffs, calling it an“opportunity for Verizon to reset, restructure, and realign our priorities on ways that will help us regain our leadership as a communications provider.”

Verizon shares were down by 0.3% in Thursday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

