Did Karan Johar Confirm Saiyaara Co-Stars Are Dating? Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Rumour Explained

A new video of director Karan Johar that was released for the promotions of his upcoming movie Saiyaara has sent social media into meltdown. In the video, Karan has a bit of fun with the chemistry between the leads Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, a moment that fans feel was the closest to an official endorsement of their apparently much-discussed dating rumors.

Did Karan Johar Confirm Saiyaara Co-stars Are Dating?

While the two remain tight-lipped on their personal equation, their off-screen camaraderie is one that fans cannot seem to ignore. The two have been sighted together on many occasions, with media appearances revealing an increasingly easy comfort in their interaction, prompting admirers to suspect that there could be more to the pairing than just a professional partnership.

In the now-viral clip, Karan Johar praised their natural friendship while joking about how their "relationship" extends beyond the film. Although nothing was publicly confirmed, the filmmaker's witty remark seemed enough to send fan pages, gossip portals, and Threads (formerly X) into a frenzy. His statement, ''Oh! Well, they're not official yet. And if they're going to be, I'm not sure. I haven't checked." is going viral.

YRF's Aditya Chopra earlier stated. ''Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Rumour Explained

The comment section showed a storm of activity almost immediately after the video dropped. Many felt Karan perhaps was subtly acknowledging what has been in the audience's minds for months. Others called it a promotional gimmick ahead of their film's release. Nonetheless, the attention has certainly stirred the pot where Bollywood's newest alleged couple is concerned.

What the Actors Had to Say So Far

Meanwhile, Aneet and Ahaan Panday have been very professional in all interviews, largely promoting the film itself, while smiling at any personal inquiries thrown at them. Their dignified responses-born out of years of fan adulation and have only served to tantalize fans even further.

Whether Karan's remarks were an intentional hint or an ingenious approach to promote the movie, it has certainly revived all the gossip about Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's alleged love affair. The launch of Saiyaara has left out very few eyes focusing on the duo off-screen, as the entire industry has speculated on the same.