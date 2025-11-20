403
Trump Pushes Through Bill Mandating Release of Epstein Files
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation mandating the Justice Department to disclose records connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, just a day after the Senate approved the bill unanimously.
The signing ends weeks of political dispute over the extent to which Epstein’s files should be made public. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.
In a detailed post on his Truth Social account, Trump presented the measure as a move to uncover Epstein’s links to prominent Democrats.
“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures,” Trump wrote, citing former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, political donor Reid Hoffman, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, among others.
“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” he added.
Trump said he had requested House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to expedite the bill, claiming the request helped secure “almost unanimous” support in Congress. He also stated, “at my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress.”
The law directs the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, to release Epstein-related files within 30 days. Certain portions may still be withheld or redacted if authorities determine disclosure could compromise ongoing federal investigations.
Trump contrasted the action with his claims about the previous administration, asserting—without evidence—that “the Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him.”
He accused Democrats of exploiting Epstein’s case to obscure what he described as the achievements of his administration, including tax cuts, stricter border policies, limiting transgender participation in women’s sports, rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, efforts to curb inflation, and boosting US investment.
“For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams,” Trump wrote. “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!”
Epstein’s case continues to spark political controversy, with lawmakers and victims’ advocates across party lines demanding full transparency regarding his network and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.
Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein. The financier’s connections to social, business, and political circles in the US and abroad have intensified calls for the complete release of official records.
