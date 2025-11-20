403
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Strike Kills Three More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Thursday when an Israeli airstrike struck a home in southern Gaza, marking another alleged violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported.
In a statement, the agency said its teams “recovered three bodies and at least 15 wounded from two families after a strike targeting a residential house in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.”
The incident follows a deadly wave of attacks on Wednesday, when the Israeli military reportedly killed 25 Palestinians and injured 77 in consecutive strikes across areas from which Israel had previously withdrawn. Palestinian authorities described these actions as breaches of the ceasefire agreement, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ministry did not provide additional details on the locations targeted or the identities of those killed and wounded.
The Israeli military asserted that the strikes were in retaliation for gunfire directed at its forces in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Monitoring groups, including Palestinian factions, human rights organizations, and government bodies, indicate that Israel has carried out dozens of ceasefire violations since the Oct. 10 agreement took effect.
According to a statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Wednesday, “Israel has killed 280 Palestinians and wounded 672 since Oct. 11.”
Since October 2023, the ongoing conflict has resulted in nearly 70,000 deaths in Gaza, predominantly women and children, more than 170,000 injuries, and widespread destruction across the enclave.
