UN Says Gaza Floods Left Thousands in Dire Conditions
(MENAFN) Four days after torrential rains swept across the Gaza Strip, conditions for Palestinians remain critical, according to UN humanitarians.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Wednesday that despite ongoing relief efforts, the crisis persists.
Latest assessments indicate more than 18,600 households have been affected, with thousands losing their homes or facing renewed displacement.
"This number continues to increase as partners complete additional assessments to gauge the extent of the damage caused by the storm," the office said.
With winter approaching, OCHA warned that shelter supplies entering Gaza are insufficient to meet the overwhelming needs.
Since September, after a six-month ban, the UN and its partners have delivered 60,000 tents, 346,000 tarpaulins, and 309,000 bedding items. Still, hundreds of thousands remain in urgent need of protection from the cold.
As part of the winterization effort, partners focused on child protection have distributed 48,000 winter clothing kits for children across the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire on Oct. 10.
In the nutrition sector, partners have observed a slow decline in malnutrition cases. Approximately 9,280 patients were admitted in October, down from more than 11,740 in September—but still nearly four times the number seen in January.
Water and sanitation partners reported distributing essential hygiene supplies, including diapers, towels, and jerry cans, to 400,000 people over the past two days.
"However, they warn that sanitation and hygiene conditions in Gaza are deplorable, with no wastewater treatment capacity in the strip due to widespread destruction of infrastructure after two years of war," OCHA said.
The office also highlighted the risk of the Sheikh Radwan garbage ponds in northern Jabalya overflowing due to recent rains. Temporary solutions have involved discharging sewage into the sea.
"The dilapidated state of Gaza's sanitation systems puts public health at risk, including by raising the threat of bacterial infections spreading through contact with contaminated waste or water," the office added.
OCHA continues to urge the entry of currently restricted items, including equipment needed to repair critical infrastructure. The agency also calls for nongovernmental organizations to be allowed to deliver aid and for additional border crossings to open, enabling faster, more efficient support for those in urgent need.
