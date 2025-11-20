403
Putin vows ongoing support for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that Moscow will provide ongoing support to Egypt throughout all phases of constructing the country’s first nuclear power facility, including long-term fuel supply for the reactors and technical maintenance of the plant.
The installation of the reactor pressure vessel for Unit 1 at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast took place during a ceremony on Wednesday. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is handling the construction under a 2015 agreement with Cairo.
Once complete, the plant will feature four VVER-1200 power units, offering a combined capacity of 4,800 MW.
Addressing participants via video link, including the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Putin said the project is “progressing confidently and successfully” and has now reached a “crucial stage.”
As stated in a transcript of his speech, Putin added that Rosatom’s “Generation III reactors will produce up to 37 billion kWh a year, generating approximately 10% of electricity” to enhance Egypt’s energy security.
He described El Dabaa as a “flagship project in the field of the peaceful atom” and praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for his “personal initiative and support.” He highlighted the historical cooperation of Soviet and Russian engineers on major projects in Egypt, including the Aswan High Dam and industrial facilities.
“We fully… remain committed to a comprehensive strengthening and deepening of our partnership with friendly Egypt,” Putin emphasized.
He also noted that more than 100 Egyptian nuclear specialists have been trained at Russian universities and stated that Rosatom is prepared to share technologies for small modular reactors and applications of nuclear energy in medicine and agriculture.
Egypt’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister has indicated that construction is expected to conclude by 2029. On Wednesday, President Sisi celebrated the “long-standing” and “fruitful” collaboration with Moscow, noting that the El Dabaa NPP “positions Egypt as a leading state in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”
