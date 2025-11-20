403
Nestle gets accused of adding sugar to baby cereals in Africa
(MENAFN) Health advocates have accused Swiss food company Nestle of flouting global nutrition guidelines by selling baby cereals containing added sugar in African markets. The claims emerged after a non-governmental organization reviewed product formulations across multiple nations.
A report released by the NGO outlines the results of tests conducted on Nestle’s Сerelac products. In collaboration with local civil-society groups in Africa, the organization purchased nearly 100 products from 20 countries and sent them to a laboratory in France for detailed analysis.
The findings indicate that over 90% of the tested items contained significant amounts of added sugar. In contrast, versions of the same product sold in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK were reported to contain no added sugars at all.
These revelations came shortly after an open letter from the International Baby Food Action Network and 19 other civil-society groups across 13 African countries. The letter cautioned Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil that “all babies have an equal right to healthy nutrition – regardless of their nationality or skin colour.”
Earlier this year, US health authorities advised that infants and young children should avoid added sugars, emphasizing that complementary foods need to be “nutrient-dense and not contain additional calories from added sugars.” Similarly, global health organizations have called on nations to reduce sugar consumption due to links with unhealthy weight gain and increased disease risks.
Nestle has denied the accusations, insisting that it does not operate with double standards. The company stated that its infant cereals sold in Africa do not contain “high levels of added sugars” and are formulated to meet children’s nutritional requirements, “fortified to combat malnutrition.”
The firm also noted that sugar-free options are already available in 97% of its markets, with plans to achieve full availability by the end of 2025.
This is not the first time the NGO has raised concerns. In April of the previous year, it reported that Nestle added sugar to baby foods in several lower-income countries, including India, while offering sugar-free versions in Europe.
