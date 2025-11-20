Cancer Support Community Welcomes Wellness Place As CSC Central Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is pleased to announce that Wellness Place, a long-standing provider of compassionate cancer support for individuals and families in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties, is joining CSC's global network of more than 200 partner locations. Effective January 1, 2026, Wellness Place will become CSC Central Washington, providing enhanced access at no cost to psychosocial support for anyone impacted by cancer in the region.

For over twenty years, Wellness Place has been a place of support for the North Central Washington cancer community. By joining the CSC network, CSC Central Washington will continue this effort while offering an expanded array of professionally led programs, award-winning education, social connections, and research-driven resources. These services will be available in person, online, and by phone.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wellness Place as CSC Central Washington to our network,” said Sally Werner, CEO of Cancer Support Community.“Wellness Place's deep commitment to compassionate, accessible care mirrors CSC's mission to uplift and strengthen all those impacted by cancer.”

Marissa Collins, Executive Director of Wellness Place, added,“Becoming part of the CSC family allows us to build on our strong local foundation while expanding the resources and opportunities available to our community.

CSC Central Washington is the latest addition to CSC's growing network, which includes CSC and Gilda's Club locations as well as healthcare partnerships internationally. This partnership marks an exciting new era for cancer care in Central Washington, reflecting CSC's ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers to care.

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community is a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer. We are dedicated to fostering a community where people find

connection, compassion, and knowledge. We provide professionally led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education-when, where, and how impacted individuals prefer throughout their cancer experience. These resources are available at over 200 Cancer Support Community, Gilda's Club, and healthcare partner locations as well as online and over the phone-all at no cost. We amplify the voices of those impacted by cancer through research and advocacy and create solutions that break down barriers to care and close the healthcare gap for communities whose members are disproportionately affected by cancer.

About Wellness Place

Wellness Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to give compassionate support and free resources to individuals, their families, and caregivers residing in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties through their cancer journey, regardless of age or income. No One Fights Alone. For more information visit .

CONTACT: Lisa Ireland, EVP, External Relations Cancer Support Community 5852595775...