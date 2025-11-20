403
Turkey to host inaugural e-commerce week in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to host its inaugural E-Commerce Week in Istanbul starting Friday, aiming to strengthen sector collaboration, highlight innovative solutions, and expand the economic and social impact of digital commerce.
The two-day event, organized by the Trade Ministry with support from the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), will be held at the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar Congress Center on Nov. 21-22.
The gathering will bring together stakeholders from across the e-commerce ecosystem, including marketplaces, SMEs, entrepreneurs, logistics providers, and infrastructure companies. Attendees will participate in panels, workshops, masterclasses, exhibitions, experience zones, startup-to-business (S2B) meetings, and networking sessions. The program will also highlight success stories from Türkiye and abroad, entrepreneurial breakthroughs, AI-driven innovations, and the broader effects of digital transformation.
Cagatay Yasin Karaboga, head of the Trade Ministry’s Electronic Commerce Department, said that Türkiye’s digital commerce ecosystem has reached a $90 billion volume in 2024, generated through approximately six billion transactions by over 600,000 sellers. He noted that e-commerce allows producers equal access to markets and reshapes consumer habits.
For the first time, the event will also feature an awards ceremony recognizing leading companies in the sector.
