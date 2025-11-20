Room To Read Launches Africa Regional Advisory Board And Announces $75 Million Fund To Support The Expansion Of Foundational Learning Across Continent During Joint Board Session In South Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Landmark $75 million funding initiative will scale literacy and life skills programming to support 8 million children annually across at least eight African countries by 2027; dozens of leaders across sectors convene in South Africa for joint board session; Ana Arsov appointed to Room to Read's Global Board of Directors

Room to Read, a global education nonprofit nurturing foundational learning skills in children, announced the launch of its inaugural Africa Regional Advisory Board during a joint board session in South Africa last week. The announcement is alongside Room to Read's strategic investment in Africa, with the organization unveiling plans to double its investment in the region through a $75 million fundraising initiative that will expand its programming to at least eight countries and ensure at least 8 million children annually gain access to foundational literacy and life skills across the continent. Dozens of Room to Read board members and investors convened in South Africa to visit Room to Read's programming and signal a shared commitment to deploy catalytic capital to scale solutions across the continent and support private-public partnerships that will accelerate change.

“By 2050, approximately one-third of the world's young people will live in Africa, making this moment in history a defining one for human potential. Yet, today, nearly nine in 10 children in sub-Saharan Africa cannot read a simple text by age 10, and gender gaps in education persist across the continent.” said Dr. Geetha Murali, CEO of Room to Read.“As an organization focused on skill-building, foundational learning, and gender equality, Room to Read is uniquely positioned to be a strong partner to governments, educational leaders and communities by mobilizing the capital, leadership, and cross-sector collaboration needed to unlock the continent's brilliant promise. Together, we will work towards expanding educational access, delivering strong learning outcomes and ensuring children across Africa have the opportunity to learn, thrive, and shape our shared future.”

The newly formed Africa Regional Advisory Board brings together prominent African business, civic, and philanthropic leaders committed to investing in the continent's potential through education.

Members include:

, Regional Director, Nordic Impact Funds

, Founder & CEO, Africa Culture Group

, CEO, Goldman Sachs South Africa

, Founder, Adia & Dias Consulting Ltd

, Advocate of the High Court of Kenya & Proprietor of HHK Advocates

, Former Group Treasurer, Absa

, Managing Director & Head of Global Markets, Africa Regional Operations, Absa

, Founder & Executive Chairman, African Sports & Creative Institute

, Founder, Institute for Governance & Economic Transformation

, Founder & CEO, BoxMedia

, CEO, BHM Holding Ltd

, Co-founder of Aluko & Oyebode

, CEO, Deutsche Bank South Africa

, CEO, Mo Dewji Foundation

, Chairman & Co-Founder, CMA Investment Holdings & ABN Group

“As an African, I have long believed in the limitless promise of this continent - and I also know that promise begins with education,” said Gbenga Oyebode, Co-founder of Aluko & Oyebode and an Advisor for Room to Read's work in Africa.“I'm privileged to be a part of this effort to unite Africa's leadership around a shared mission - to ensure that every child, in every community, has access to the education and opportunity needed to shape a brighter future for us all.”

Oyebode is a distinguished Nigerian lawyer with over 45 years of experience advising corporations in energy, natural resources, telecommunications, project finance, and aviation. He has served as an associate at White & Case in New York and is admitted to both the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the Supreme Court of New York.

With major investments, Room to Read will expand its proven approach of creating engaging curriculum and content that nurtures literacy and life skills; supporting educators with training and coaching; fostering safe and inclusive classrooms and learning spaces; and partnering with governments to strengthen education systems so that progress can be sustained at scale and for generations.

Since it first began work in Africa in 2006, Room to Read has benefited more than 10 million children in South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zambia. For nearly two decades, Room to Read's progress across Africa has been guided by strong local leadership and deep community partnerships, with local nationals leading community-based operations across the region - from program design to on-the-ground implementation. Adapted by government partners, Room to Read's solutions are influencing national policies: Tanzania has integrated Room to Read's literacy approach into all Grade 1 reading materials, and the Department of Basic Education in South Africa has adapted its library approach nationwide. Students in Room to Read-supported schools are making learning gains close to two times greater than peers. In Tanzania, a 2024 survey conducted among 5-year alumnae from Room to Read's Girls' Education Program found that 90% had either enrolled in tertiary education and/or were employed. Together with local partners in Kenya and Malawi, Room to Read is adapting its Webby-Award winning She Creates Change films and curriculum to support a new generation of changemakers.

Alongside the new regional advisory board, Room to Read has appointed Ana Arsov to its Global Board of Directors. Ana is a senior financial services executive and Chief Investment Officer of Bright Fame Holdings, a family office based in Connecticut, USA. Ana is also an independent board member of TD Bank Group, one of the largest banks in the world, and board advisor at Freeman School of Management at Bucknell University. She brings 25 years of Wall Street experience, including leadership roles at Moody's Ratings and senior risk positions at UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Lehman Brothers.

“I am honored to join Room to Read's Global Board at such a pivotal moment,” said Arsov.“Education is the single most powerful investment we can make in our children and in our collective future. I look forward to contributing my experience to help Room to Read scale its impact, in Africa – where the need and opportunity are so great – and beyond.”

Room to Read is guided by regional and country directors, an executive leadership team, global board of directors and 10 regional boards comprised of highly respected leaders, recognized across their sectors for driving impact and innovation.