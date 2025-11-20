403
Plane wreckage from Azerbaijan-Georgia crash is sent to Turkey
(MENAFN) Most of the wreckage from the Turkish Air Force C-130 military cargo plane that went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border has been transported to Türkiye for detailed examination.
A crash investigation team, deployed immediately after the Nov. 11 incident that claimed all 20 personnel on board, continues its work at the site. After initial on-site inspections, the debris was carefully loaded onto trucks and sent to the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate in Kayseri, which operates under the Ministry of National Defense’s Military Factories Directorate.
Authorities have begun analyzing the aircraft’s black box, with National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler noting that it may take at least two months to decode the flight recorders and draw initial conclusions. “According to preliminary findings, although not certain, the tail section breaks off first. Then it splits into three parts. These will be clarified by the black box,” he said, adding that the black box is currently under examination by Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAŞ).
The crash investigation team will remain at the site through the weekend, aiming to complete the on-site inspections alongside black box analysis to determine the cause of the tragedy.
